Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-80

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- A pedestrian was killed Friday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Berkeley, authorities said.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m., prompted police to close several eastbound lanes of I-80 between Gilman and Buchanan streets while authorities investigated the incident.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was on the freeway or if the driver remained at the scene. The identity of the victim was pending.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:08 p.m., and as of 8:25 p.m. two lanes remained blocked at the scene of the crash.

Bay City News contributed to this report.