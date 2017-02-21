Berkeley principal stabbed at school, officials say

BERKELEY (KTVU) -- A school principal was rushed for medical treatment Tuesday after the administrator was stabbed Tuesday while on campus, authorities said.

Police said they were searching for Angel Juarez, 20, in connection with the stabbing, which was reported at 1:46 p.m. at a school located in the 2100 block of 6th Street. Officials have not publicly named the school where the incident occurred.

Police said Juarez was considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call police. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, black sneakers and had a large knife.

He was last seen running westbound on University Avenue over the Highway 80 overpass in the Aquatic Park area.

The condition of the principal, who was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment, was not immediately available.

It was not clear what prompted the attack.

