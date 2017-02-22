Bus hits, critically injures Alameda Co. deputy

- A veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition on life support after being struck by a transportation vehicle at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early this morning, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

A deputy walking through the parking was struck by an inmate transportation bus that was driven by another deputy. There were no inmates on the bus.

The accident happened prior to the driver picking up inmates at then jail.

“He had just started the bus. It was the very start of his day and was pulling out of his spot where they park the bus and that’s where he struck the deputy who was walking,” said Alameda County Sheriff's Sergeant J.D. Nelson.



“It was dark and I’m sure there is condensation on the windows,” Nelson said. “It’s an accident. He just didn’t see him.”

The injured deputy is being treated at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where a large group of other deputies have gathered to support the deputy and his family.