Alameda County deputy dies after being struck by vehicle

DUBLIN, Calif. (KTVU) -- A veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy died Thursday, one day after he was struck by a transportation vehicle at the Santa Rita Jail, authorities.

Deputy Mike Foley, 60, had been listed in critical condition after the incident, which occurred Wednesday morning about 6 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail, which is located near Broder Boulevard. Foley had worked for the Alameda sheriff for eight years but had previously worked for Concord police for 30 years.

The deputy was rushed after the incident to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the sheriff's vehicle, also a deputy, was expected to be placed on administrative leave because the deputy was said to have been shaken up by the accident.

Authorities said Deputy Foley was walking through the jail parking lot when he was struck by an inmate transportation bus. The bus was not transporting any inmates at the time of the accident, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers were expected to recreate the scene of the accident sometime this week.