San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott speaks out

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- One month after being sworn into office to run the troubled agency, San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott spoke to KTVU FOX 2 News Thursday about his efforts to reform the department.

Scott spoke at length about the recommendations of a blue-ribbon panel to transform the San Francisco police department and his officers' ability to use force when subduing criminals.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon formed the blue-ribbon task force in May 2016 to investigate potential racial bias and misconduct within the police department after racist text messages were found on cell phones of several police officers.

Scott said he has added some positions so the department can be successful in its efforts to implement some of the panel's 250-plus recommendations.

He also suggested the city's police commission should reconsider the department's use of force policy in light of threats faced by rank-and-file officers.

Scott was sworn into office on Jan. 23, 2016 by Mayor Ed Lee after the city conducted a lengthy nationwide search to replace former Chief Greg Suhr, who was forced out in May of 2016 after a beat cop shot and killed an unarmed black woman.