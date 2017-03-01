San Leandro police arrest suspect in November rolling gunbattle

SAN LEANDRO (KTVU) -- San Leandro police have arrested an outstanding suspect from a rolling gunbattle that wounded another suspect and an elderly couple in November, recovering a cache of drugs and weapons in the suspect's apartment, police said Wednesday.

Marcus Jones, 32, who has ties to San Leandro and Oakland, was being held on no bond in connection with the Nov. 17, 2016 incident. Police said in a written statement that he has been charged with attempted murder after being taken into custody Tuesday. Investigators linked Jones to a black van that was used during the incident. The van was a rental vehicle and has been returned.

Officers served a search warrant at the suspect's apartment on Tuesday and seized more than $250,000 in cash, 6 pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle and three handguns with 100-round magazines, police said. Investigators said Jones was armed with a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round extended magazine when he was arrested.

Police investigated the shootout for months. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Interstate Highway 580.

As the occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire, a Nissan crashed head-on into an elderly couple's Toyota Prius in the 300 block of Dowling Boulevard. The couple was seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators have now identified the driver of the Nissan as Davlon Harris, 33, of Oakland. Prosecutors have charged him with several felonies, including discharging a firearm, weapons violations and a parole violation. Police said he is out after posting a $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

The Nissan driver had apparently been shot and was found near the crash scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later arrested on charges related to the shootout and reckless driving, police said.

The driver of the other car, believed to be a black 2015 Dodge Caravan, fled the area and remained at large until this week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.