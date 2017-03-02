3 suspects arrested for allegedly shooting at an off-duty Oakland police officer KTVU Local News Seach for gunmen who fired at an off-duty Oakland police officer Search for suspects who shot at an off-duty Oakland police officer late Wednesday night.

- Oakland Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly shooting at an off-duty officer on I-880 near 16th Avenue.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night.

A Ford Explorer, with men inside, apparently cut off the officer, who was driving on southbound Interstate 880, near Fifth Avenue and Embarcadero, around 11:30 p.m.

The situation escalated, and someone in the Explorer fired at the officer, who was not hit.

There was a pursuit, but the suspects got away at Avenal Avenue and Bancroft Avenue.

A short time later, the vehicle was found, after it crashed nearby, at 55th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue, which is close to Mills College.

There was no one in the vehicle, by the time officers arrived.

Police brought in the K-9 to look for the suspects, but have found nothing so far.

According to the CHP, during the original pursuit on Interstate 880, several innocent bystanders were involved in 2 separate crashes.

No one was injured in the first 2-vehicle accident, but there were minor injuries in the second 2-vehicle crash.

A section of southbound I-880, near High Street was closed overnight, following the shooting.

The road reopened at 1:18 a.m.