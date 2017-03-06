San Jose police officer arrested on petty theft charge

SAN JOSE (KTVU) -- A San Jose police officer was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor theft after he allegedly stole marijuana from a suspect, authorities said.

Officer Julio Morales, 49, has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 4 in connection with the incident, which police said occurred in November 2016.

Morales had been assigned to patrol duty when he arrested a suspect for domestic violence, police said in a written statement. Investigators said an internal investigation found the officer had committed petty theft.

Police did not release any other details about the incident.

TYPE OF CRIME: Petty Theft

CASE NUMBER: 17-038-9702

LOCATION: San Jose, CA

SUSPECT: Officer Julio Morales #3181 AGE: 49 Years

ADDRESS: Withheld Experience: 21 1/2 Years

San Jose: On Monday, March 6, 2017, a San Jose police officer was arrested for misdemeanor Petty Theft of Marijuana. The San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs / Criminal Investigation Detail completed an investigation and subsequently cited and released the officer for Petty Theft - 484 PC.

On February 4, 2017, an administrative investigation revealed that Officer Morales committed the theft in November of 2016. When the theft occurred, the officer was assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations (Patrol) and had arrested a suspect for Domestic Violence. The officer has been on paid administrative leave since February 4, 2017.

BY: Sgt. Enrique Garcia #2936 AUTHORIZED BY: Lt. Randy Schriefer #3540

DATE: 3/6/2017 TIME: 3:30 PM DATE: 3/6/2017 TIME: 3:30 PM

###

