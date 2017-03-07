Police arrest 3 more suspects in slaying at San Jose nightclub

Frank Navarro died after he was stabbed on Feb. 26, 2017 while working security at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina nightclub.

San Jose said these five suspects, Robert Ruiz (top left-righ), Aaron Vallejo, Santos Trevino, Joseph Esquivel and Percella Esquivel, have been arrested in the slaying of Francisco Navarro on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo: San Jose Police)

SAN JOSE (KTVU) -- Police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing last month of a security guard outside downtown San Jose nightclub Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina.

Investigators said Francisco Navarro, 35, of San Jose, was working at the club before being rushed to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound on Feb. 26, 2017 shortly after midnight. Navarro and a co-worker were involved in a fight at the club with several suspects, who fled from the scene after the stabbing, police said.

Police identified the three new suspects arrested in the case as: Santos Trevino, 21, of San Jose. He was arrested in Rocklin, Calif., and has been charged with murder, police said; Joseph Esquievel, 27, of San Jose; and Percella Esquivel, 25, of San Jose. The two have also been charged with murder, police said. The relationship between the Esquievel was not immediately clear.

Police had previously arrested Robert Ruiz, 32, of San Jose, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, for their involvement in the case.

The suspects were being held at the Santa Clara County Jail. It was not immediately clear if bail has been set for the suspects.

Police have not publicly identified a motive in the slaying or what led to the altercation.

Navarro also was active with the Eastridge Little Leage when he was slain. In the days following his murder, those who knew him held a memorial on the baseball field in his honor.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

