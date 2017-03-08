Antioch police Chief Allan Cantando stepping down

ANTIOCH (BCN) -- Antioch police Chief Allan Cantando is leaving the department in April to work for Bank of America.

Cantando has been with the department for nearly 30 years and has been chief for the past five-and-a-half years.

He's retiring from the department to become vice president and regional manager of protective services for the bank.

"Leaving this career after serving this great community is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Cantando said in a statement today.

Antioch police Capt. Tammany Brooks will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement for Cantando is found.