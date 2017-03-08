Antioch police Chief Allan Cantando stepping down

Chief Allan Cantando (Photo: Antioch Police Department)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Chief Allan Cantando (Photo: Antioch Police Department)

Chief Allan Cantando (Photo: Antioch Police Department)

Posted:Mar 08 2017 01:01PM PST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 01:07PM PST

ANTIOCH (BCN) -- Antioch police Chief Allan Cantando is leaving the department in April to work for Bank of America.

Cantando has been with the department for nearly 30 years and has been chief for the past five-and-a-half years.

He's retiring from the department to become vice president and regional manager of protective services for the bank.

"Leaving this career after serving this great community is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Cantando said in a statement today.

Antioch police Capt. Tammany Brooks will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement for Cantando is found.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 