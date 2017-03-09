2 people shot on I-80 in Richmond

A shooting on I-80 prompted officials to close the eastbound lanes in Richmond during the afternoon commute.

RICHMOND (KTVU) -- Two people were shot Thursday on Interstate 80 in Richmond, prompting police to shut the freeway down while they investigated the incident.

The shooting snarled traffic for commuters just as the evening rush hour commute was shifting into high gear. The condition of the victims was not immediately known but a medical helicopter was forced to land on the freeway to rush one of them to a local hospital.

Officer Sean Wilkenfeld advised motorists to avoid I-80 near the San Pablo Avenue exit while the incident was under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.