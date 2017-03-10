Man in grave condition after I-80 shooting in Richmond KTVU Local News Man in grave condition after I-80 shooting in Richmond Investigators said Friday that a victim was in grave condition after gunfire erupted yesterday on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond in a targeted attack during the afternoon rush hour commute.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Jason Reardon said three suspects were in custody but that they have not been formally charged in connection with the attack, that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the San Pablo exit.

The shooting and the investigation resulted in a five-hour closure of eastbound I-80 lanes, creating massive traffic gridlock for motorists.

CHP officers identified the three suspects who have been detained as Elliot Johnson, 24, of Richmond, the alleged driver of the vehicle where the bullets were fired from. Authorities said Johnson is a parolee.

The other suspects were two 17-year-old boys, one of whom was said to have fired the gun, officials said. Their identities were not released because they are juveniles.

A medical helicopter landed on I-80 to transport a 24-year-old male from Pinole to a local hospital. Authorities said he was in grave condition. A 24-year-old female victim was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators declined to release a motive in the attack, but said it was not random.

An off-duty officer acted as a Good Samaritan and came to the aid of one of the victims, Reardon said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

"This is a fluid investigation," Reardon said. "These are heinous events."

Information from witnesses helped lead police to a silver Dodge sedan, which was found in a Richmond neighborhood shortly after the shooting.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.