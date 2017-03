- This weekend you can see - or even fly - in a famous World War II bomber.

Beginning Friday until Sunday people can visit the Concord Regional Airport and tour the B-17.

Guests can see the aircraft from the ground - or even pay to ride inside the plane.

The B-17 was the primary bomber the United States used against Nazi Germany. The particular plane is one of 17 remaining in flight condition.

The B-17 aircraft is on a national tour and will be heading to Vacaville next.