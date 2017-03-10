Armed, barricaded suspect in San Francisco prompts shelter-in-place KTVU Local News Police activity in San Francisco prompts shelter-in-place order Police were urging residents Friday afternoon to avoid Valencia Streets between 16th and 17th streets because of police activity.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Police were urging residents to avoid parts of the Mission District in San Francisco Friday afternoon as officers responded to an armed barricaded man in the area.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents and businesses in the area of Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets as police sought to take the man into custody.

No injuries have been reported. The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Valencia Street, a police spokesman said. Police said they have called in hostage negotiators to help resolve the situation.

A police spokesman said residents reported an armed man when they called emergency workers.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the confrontation with the suspect.

All vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Valencia Street was halted as police responded to the scene. And San Francisco Municipal Railway service was disrupted during the incident.

A BART spokesman said the police activity was not impacting the transit agency's operations and BART trains were running normally.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.