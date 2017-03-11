Raiders surprise Santa Rosa student with scholarship [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Daniel Nguyen receives Oakland Raiders' BAAST scholarship. KTVU Local News Raiders surprise Santa Rosa student with scholarship Former Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson presented a very deserving Santa Rosa teen with a $5,000 scholarship from the organization.

Daniel Nguyen, a senior at Santa Rosa's Elsie Allen High School, got the surprise announcement at lunchtime, in front of his teachers, parents, and classmates.

The scholarship comes along with being named the Raiders' Bay Area All Star Scholarship Team recipient.

Nguyen has a weighted GPA of 4.67, and will be attending Yale University to study Political Science and International Relations.

He also plays inside center for the Elsie Allen Lobos Rugby Club and is on his school's wrestling team.

The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships are awarded to seven students in the Bay Area. High schools nominate two males and two females to receive the scholarship.

BAAST was created in 1996 as a partnership among the Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants, and the San Jose Earthquakes.