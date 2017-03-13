Mercury contamination closes Antioch street

ANTIOCH (KTVU) -- The city's HazMat team was called Monday afternoon to a street in Antioch after a mercury contamination was reported in the area.

Authorities said mercury has been found in multiple locations on the 2200 block of Manzanita Way. Authorities closed Manzanita Way between Sycamore Drive and Mahogany Way while crews responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the incident occurred or if anyone has been injured.

The county's health department has requested assistance from the US EPA for cleanup.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.