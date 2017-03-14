Naked man rescued from Napa shaft looking for 'wishing well' KTVU Local News Person stuck in shaft at Napa Togo's A burglar is stuck in a shaft at Togo's sandwich shop in Napa. Police are responding to the incident Tuesday morning...

- A man was rescued Tuesday morning after becoming stuck in a shaft at Togo's sandwich shop in Napa.

He had been stuck in the shaft, which is on the exterior of the building, since Monday night. Apparently the man was stuck inside that small space so firefighters cut open the wall and pulled the man out. He was sitting in the fetal position at the bottom of the staff.

A construction crew discovered the man Tuesday morning. They showed up to do some paving work in the area and they heard a faint voice saying "help me please." The man then said he was looking for a wishing well and "I didn't find it." The man said he was drunk and "fell in." The man was apparently on the roof of the Togo's when he fell.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.