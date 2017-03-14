Petition seeks for Pres. Trump to declare Antifa a terrorist organization

- A change.org petition is circulating online seeking to declare the anti-fascist group, Antifa, a terrorist organization.

Activists associated with the group say they are committed to fighting fascism and racism and will take action to resist such ideology in all its forms.

In an online petition launched about a month ago Fiona Quintero of Spain calls on President Trump to formally declare ANTIFA a domestic terror organization.

Quintero says, "Terrorism is, in its broadest sense, the use of intentionally indiscriminate violence as a means to create terror or fear, in order to achieve a political, religious, or ideological aim."

"ANTIFA have demonstrated time and time again that they're more than willing and able to fill these criteria," Quintero adds.

On Tuesday, the petition showed it was nearing its goal of 75,000 signatures collecting more than 69,000 signatures.

Last month, Antifa was connected to the protest of right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley.

His scheduled speech prompted violent clashes and widespread destruction on campus.

Some Antifa activists have said that taking extreme militant actions are necessary in some situations where peaceful, reasonable dialogue does not work.