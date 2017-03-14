Foul play suspected after body of missing North Bay woman found 3 years later

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTVU) -- The body of a missing Penngrove woman who disappeared three years ago was found last month and authorities believe she was the victim of a homicide.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Annie Bailly, 63, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 7, 2014 . Authorities said in a written statement that a missing person's case was opened after her car, keys and purse were found at her home.

Investigators said her body was found at the Point Reyes National Seashore, just outside Point Reyes Station, last month.

Motorists who had been involved in a crash near Lagunitas Creek off Platform Bridge Road in Marin County discovered Bailly's body over an embankment, officials said. Marin County investigators recovered her skeletal remains.

Bailly was identified through a forensic autopsy and dental records. Investigated did not publicly reveal how Bailly died, saying only that evidence suggest she was murdered.

Relatives posted a $10,000 reward in the days after Bailly disappeared and investigators had long considered her disappearance suspicious.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call investigators at 707-565-2185.