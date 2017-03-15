Possible pipe bomb found in San Mateo

Officials investigate a possible pipe bomb in San Mateo in the area of 2600 S. El Camino Real.

Police on the scene after a possible pipe bomb was found in San Mateo on March 15, 2017.

SAN MATEO (KTVU) -- Police asked the public to avoid the area of 2600 S. El Camino Real after a possible pipe bomb was found in the area, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene around noon after receiving the report. No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

Police posted an update on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. saying the area of 25th Avenue and S. El Camino Real was considered safe but motorists should expect lingering traffic delays.

This is a breaking news report. Refresh this page for updates.