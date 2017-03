Fire damages home in Fremont KTVU Local News Crews respond to structure fire in Fremont No injuries have been reported after a fire destroyed much of a home in Fremont's Centerville District on Monday, authorities said.

- No injuries have been reported after a fire destroyed much of a home in Fremont's Centerville District on Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 5300 block of Eggers Drive in Fremont around 1 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the one-story home.

The occupants managed to make it out of the home safely, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.