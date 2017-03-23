Man rescued from Marin Co. embankment KTVU Local News Rescue underway after car falls off Marin Co. cliff The Marin County Sheriff is working to rescue a man after his car went about 200 feet over a cliff. According to authorities the driver is estimated to be 74 years old. It's unclear why his vehicle went over the side of the cliff.

- A 70-year-old man was rescued after a Mercedes-Benz went off the side of a road in the Marin Headlands near Point Bonita this morning, a Marin County Fire Department battalion chief said.

The vehicle went off Conzelman Road and down a 200-foot cliff, Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said.

Crews from Marin County Fire, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, the National Park Service and the California Highway Patrol's H-30 helicopter responded around 11:30 a.m., McTigue said.

The man was flown by the CHP helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, McTigue said. A passenger in the vehicle was also found on top of the cliff, he said.

McTigue said he did not know the extent of the man's injuries.

Conzelman Road closed after the crash but reopened as of 1:20 p.m., according to the National Park Service.