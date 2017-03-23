South Bay high school coach arrested for relationship with student, police say

SAN JOSE (KTVU) -- A volunteer coach at Westmont High School in San Jose was arrested this week on charges that the school official had an improper sexual relationship with a student, authorities said Thursday.

Nathaniel Makeeff, 20, of Campbell, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on underage sex charges. It was not immediately clear if the man had posted bail and released or if he was still in custody.

Police said they believe the incident involving Makeeff was isolated. Police said in a written statement that they were able to confirm reports of Makeeff's relationship with the unidentified student. Investigators said the coach had been having an on-going sexual relationship with the student in Campbell, Calif.

During their investigation, Campbell police worked with authorities at Westmont High School and Campbell Union High School District.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 408-871-5190.