New BART extension to South Fremont ready to open

FREMONT (KTVU) -- A new BART transit station is scheduled to open Saturday in Warm Springs/South Fremont, an extension that will establish a new milestone for mass transit into the South Bay.

The 5.4-mile extension gets the transit agency closer to Silicon Valley, which could help lighten congestion on roads for motorists who make daily trips to that part of the region.

The first train from the Warm Springs station, located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd., is scheduled to depart at 5:45 a.m. and the first arriving train is scheduled to arrive at 7:04 a.m.

The newly built station will feature over 2,000 parking spaces and 42 electric vehicle charging stations.