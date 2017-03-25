Two fatal crashes reported on I-680 KTVU Local News CHP reports two fatal crashes on I-680 The California Highway Patrol reported two fatal crashes Saturday morning on Interstate 680.

The first accident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in Pleasanton, authorities said. The rollover crash occurred south of the Stoneridge Drive on-ramp.

Officers say a man in his 40s was driving a silver sedan in the northbound lanes when his car crashed into the center divide before flipping over.

Police said they were not sure why the driver lost control. Police said only one person was in the vehicle when the crash occurred and it does not appear any other vehicle was involved.

The second crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-680 near Pleasant Hill. The incident occurred near the Monument Boulevard off-ramp around 4:30 a.m. The accident remained under investigation.

Police said a pedestrian, identified as a 20-year-old man from Antioch, was hurt while walking in the area. Police said the first vehicle that struck the victim fled from the scene. The man was apparently standing in the northbound lanes when the incident occurred. CHP officers said a white sedan struck the man before it continued traveling north.

After the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck by an Audi SUV and a Toyota Corolla. The drivers of those vehicles stopped and spoke to police about the incident.