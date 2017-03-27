Three killed in West Oakland building fire and death toll could rise KTVU Local News Second death reported in West Oakland building fire At least two people have been confirmed dead and two remained missing Monday evening after a large four-alarm fire ripped through a residential apartment building in West Oakland early Monday morning, authorities said.

The three-story residential building was located on the corner of Mead and San Pablo Avenue. Firefighters rescued 15 people from the building. They were pulled from the upper floor windows. The coroner confirmed that three have died from their injuries and it is possible the death toll could rise, officials said.

One victim who died has been identified as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson, an Oakland resident, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Anderson and the other victim, whose identity has not been released, were both recovered on the building's second floor, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Logan said.

Four other residents -- two children and two adults -- were taken to hospitals, but all are expected to be released this evening, according to Logan.

A 49-year-old woman named Angie who lived in the facility for roughly two months said she did not hear any smoke detectors or fire alarms go off during this morning's fire.

"It was scary," Angie said. "All I thought about was the people I love, my friends and the people I care about getting hurt."

Gilbert Jones, a 64-year-old retiree who has lived in the building for about two years, said he also didn't hear any smoke or fire alarms going off.

Jones said he was awakened early this morning by people shouting "fire" and "get out" in the hallway outside of his second floor unit. He opened his front door and was confronted by thick smoke and flames but was

able to make his way to a fire escape at the front of the building and climb down to safety with one or two other residents.

There were a total of 86 tenants, 85 of whom have been displaced, according to Battalion Chief Erik Logan.

When fire crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and flames visible, Logan said, and he did not hear any alarms going off.

Most of the residents had self-evacuated and were already on the street. Logan said the two victims were found on the second floor of the building.

Three people who were rescued were injured. The injuries were mainly smoke inhalation. One of the people who was rescued is in critical condition. Currently, there are no reports of people missing according to the battalion chief. At this point, it's unclear if everyone has been accounted for.

Firefighters were pulled from the building due to safety concerns during the blaze. As of Monday afternoon firefighters were doing a secondary search of the building.

KTVU spoke to a man who lives on the second floor of the building. He said the first floor was a drug rehab center, the second floor was clean and sober living and the third floor was independent living. We also spoke to residents who came down the fire escape. They were on the third floor and said the hallways were filled with flames. They are worried about their neighbors - some of whom were in wheelchairs.

The area of Mead and San Pablo Avenue is a mixed use area with a lot of warehouses and some residential buildings.

West Grand, San Pablo Avenue and Market Street are experiencing delays due to the fire.

@PCooknewsKTVU Here's the flames and smoke from a few streets over. pic.twitter.com/n9QJRaIUdN — Sarah Cypher (@threepenny) March 27, 2017

KTVU has learned people who live in the building have complained on a number of occasions of what they describe as unsafe conditions including exposed electrical wiring. A city inspector was at the building several weeks ago, but no action was taken. At this point, the cause of the fire is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the building.

James Cook, an attorney with John Burris Law Offices, said part of the building was used as a transitional housing facility for homeless people, people getting out of prison and people with mental health issues.

The 62-unit building is partly operated by Urojas Community Services, a faith-based organization acting as the master tenant, Cook said.

The building's owner served the tenant with a 30-day eviction notice last week, but they were trying to stay and planning to file a breach of contract lawsuit, according to Cook.

He described the building as "virtually uninhabitable," with exposed wires and backed up plumbing inside.

"I think there were a lot of issues going on in that building," Cook said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf offered the following statement regarding the fire:

“I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the families who have been hurt and displaced by this tragic fire and to the loved ones of the victims whose lives we know were lost.

“I want to thank our first responders for their tireless effort to put out this blaze and provide for the safety of as many residents as possible. I am grateful for their continued work on the scene to ensure that every resident is accounted for, and to conduct a thorough investigation.

“I was able to visit the scene this morning and to connect with families at the assistance center that has been set up by the Red Cross, which provides an invaluable array of services to families in their time of need.

“I also want to thank Kaiser Permanente for their generosity in providing a medical doctor, nurse, pharmacists and a social worker from their Oakland facility to aid the impacted families in addressing emotional trauma, chronic medical issues, refilling prescriptions and navigating the process as they begin rebuilding.”

“Oakland is a generous and supportive community that I know will rally around these residents – many of whom are among the most vulnerable in our community. Now more than ever they need our assistance.

“If you would like to make a monetary donation, please contact the Red Cross at www.redcross.org. Check the option “Home Fire Relief” and note in the comments that your gift is earmarked for services to support families impacted by the 2551 San Pablo Ave/Mead Ave fire in Oakland, CA.”