Six men face attempted murder charges in attack on Orinda school board member

ORINDA (BCN) -- Six men already charged in a rash of robberies and home invasions in the East Bay last year have now been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Orinda school board member Carol Brown, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

On March 20, the men were all charged with attempted murder and robbery for their alleged part in shooting Brown in front of her Orinda home on Sept. 26, 2016.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that the men, Tarell Brown, Ronald James Fluker III, Bobby Ray Williams, Tommie Ray Woods, Torion Demonte Young, and Marrico Teyon Williams, are all members of Richmond's Swerve Team gang.

In addition to the alleged attack and robbery of Brown and husband, they are also accused of committing home-invasion robberies, a car jacking and burglaries in Danville, Livermore and Fremont from March 24 to Sept. 29 of 2016.

They have all pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The men could face life in prison because the charges carry firearms and gang enhancements, according to Contra Costa County Superior Court documents.

In the shooting of Brown, police said at the time that she and her husband, Thomas Spaulding, had arrived home just after 9 p.m. after a trip to a nearby grocery store.

They were unloading their car when they were approached by two male suspects, both in masks. The suspects allegedly asked for Spalding's wallet and then pistol-whipped him.

Spaulding fled towards the home to get inside and call 911. As he got to the porch he heard gunshots.

The suspects allegedly ran from the area with the victims' property. Brown had been shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both are recovering from their injuries, according to police.