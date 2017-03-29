Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Alameda KTVU Local News Alameda crash suspect held on DUI charge A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for suspected driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed, which severed a gas line in Alameda and prompted a shelter-in-place order, authorities said.

ALAMEDA (BCN) -- A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for suspected driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed, which severed a gas line in Alameda and prompted a shelter-in-place order, authorities said.

Dewayne Carter, 24, of Alameda, was rushed to a local hospital for medical care before being arrested in connection with the crash at the intersection of Clement Avenue and Grand Street during the overnight hours.

Police said Carter was allegedly driving west on Clement Avenue at about 1 a.m., and did not stop at a stop sign at Grand Street and plowed through a chain link fence at the old Pennzoil facility, according to police spokesman Lt. Hosh Durani.

Carter's BMW sedan then slammed into an exposed PG&E gas line where it connects to the building's meter, Durani said.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding neighborhood for about 45 minutes while PG&E crews capped the gas line.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.