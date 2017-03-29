Vehicle found submerged in San Leandro marina

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KTVU) - San Leandro police have pulled a car that was found submerged in the marina.
No one was inside the vehicle, which was a red Buick.
A fisherman saw the car around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday and called it in. At first he thought it was a golf cart, since a golf course is nearby, but then he saw the trunk.
The vehicle had paper plates on it. Police pulled a key from the ignition from the car. San Leandro police say there is a possibility that the car was being serviced at a dealership or was recently sold to a dealership. They say the vehicle
Police are investigating this incident.
At this point, additional details have not been released.