Vehicle found submerged in San Leandro marina KTVU Local News Vehicle submerged in San Leandro marina San Leandro police are retrieving a car found submerged in the marina. The dive team just entered the water. It's unclear if anyone is inside the vehicle. A fisherman saw the car around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday and called it in.

- San Leandro police have pulled a car that was found submerged in the marina.

No one was inside the vehicle, which was a red Buick.

A fisherman saw the car around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday and called it in. At first he thought it was a golf cart, since a golf course is nearby, but then he saw the trunk.

The vehicle had paper plates on it. Police pulled a key from the ignition from the car. San Leandro police say there is a possibility that the car was being serviced at a dealership or was recently sold to a dealership. They say the vehicle

Police are investigating this incident.

At this point, additional details have not been released.