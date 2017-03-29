Police investigating shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Police were urging people to avoid the area of Plymouth and Broad streets near City College after a shooting that left at least one person injured, authorities said.

San Francisco police Officer Gielle Talkoff said the shooting occurred around 10:40 a.m. and officers were trying to determine if there were any other victims from the shooting.

Police said Muni routes through the area are being impacted by the shooting.

A motive in the shooting was not immediately available and police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.