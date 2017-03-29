65YO woman killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco shooting KTVU Local News 3 injured in San Francisco shooting An elderly woman was killed and two other innocent bystanders were hurt during a shooting Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood, police said.

The 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was said to have lived very close to where the gunfire occurred.

Two construction workers who suffered gunshot wounds to the legs were also hospitalized but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening. Their conditions were pending.

The three victims were apparently not the targets of the shooting, which occurred around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue.

Officer Giselle Talkoff said police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

There were at least 11 shell casings recovered at the scene after the incident, according to evidence markers in the area.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunfire and saw possible suspects who drove from the scene. It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Broad Street. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has re-routed the M-Oceanview light-rail line and 54-Felton bus line as a result.

KTVU reporter Tara Moriarty and Bay City News contributed to this report.