San Francisco names Vincent Matthews as new superintendent

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The San Francisco Board of Education announced Wednesday that it has selected Vincent Matthews to serve as the next school superintendent.

Matthews is a San Francisco native who obtained his education from schools located in the city. The district said Matthews has spent 30 years as an educator, working as teacher, principal and superintendent, the district said in a written statement.

"We wanted to make sure that we picked the best leader for the district, focused on student equity, social justice, and improving the climate for our educators and school personnel," board President Shamann Walton said.

Matthews is currently serving as the state-appointed superintendent of Inglewood Unified School District. Prior to serving in Inglewood, Matthews held the superintendent role at the San Jose Unified School District for 5 1/2 years.

He also worked as a state-appointed superintendent for Oakland Unified and as an area superintendent for San Diego City Schools.

"I look forward to working with the our current staff to provide each and every student the quality instruction and equitable support required to thrive in the 21st century," Matthews said.

San Francisco public school district began its search for a permanent superintendent in the fall of 2016 after former Superintendent Richard Carranza announced he had accepted a position in Houston, Texas.

The board has scheduled a meet-and-greet with Matthews on Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m. in the Irving G. Breyer Board of Education meeting room. The board is expected to vote on his contract at the April 4 board meeting.