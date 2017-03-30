Suspect sought in slaying of boy found near Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said today that a suspect was arrested in a shooting that killed a boy late Wednesday night in East Oakland near the Oakland Zoo.

The shooting was reported at 10:12 p.m. in the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The boy died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to police. His name has not been released.

Police said the suspect is a man but they are not releasing his name.

No other information about the case was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's special victims unit at (510) 239-3641.