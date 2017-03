REDWOOD CITY (BCN) -- Two people have been injured in a cooking fire in a classroom at a Redwood City elementary school, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:55 p.m. at Sandpiper Elementary School at 801 Redwood Shores Parkway.

One person suffered burns and a janitor suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Firefighters are at the school tending to the victims. No students were injured.

The cause is under investigation.