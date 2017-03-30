Man arrested in slaying of woman in San Francisco's Oceanview District [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Lian Xiu Wu KTVU Local News Man arrested in slaying of woman in San Francisco's Oceanview District Police said Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in a triple shooting in which an elderly San Francisco woman was gunned down yesterday outside her Oceanview home.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Police said Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in a triple shooting in which an elderly San Francisco woman was gunned down yesterday outside her Oceanview home.

Police said Jonathon Santos, 24, of Vallejo, was taken into custody in the 300 block of Mansell Street in San Francisco. He has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder and booked into San Francisco County Jail, authorities said.

Police found Lian Xiu Wu, 65, after officers were called to area for gunfire. The woman was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where she died. She was apparently an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting incident.

MORE COVERAGE

The two other victims, a 40 year-old male San Jose resident and 51 year-old male San Francisco resident, both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both male victims were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police have not yet said what the motive in the shooting was.

The fatal shooting of Wu was the third in six months at the corner of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue in the Oceanview District. Several buildings in the area have bullet holes.

"This intersection continues to be a concern for us, as a police department, and more importantly, for the community," San Francisco police Captain Denise Flaherty said immediately after the triple shooting.

KTVU reporter Tara Moriarty contributed to this report.