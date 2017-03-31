Man killed after big rig collides with car in San Jose KTVU Local News Man killed after crash with big rig A man was killed and a 10-year-old girl hurt in San Jose when a flatbed big rig collided with a Pontiac Firebird near downtown San Jose, police said.

The man died at the scene and the girl, a back seat passenger in his vehicle, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their identities were not immediately released. She was said to have received non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. when officers received a call about a collision at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street.

Officers arrived to find the Firebird lodged under the big rig's trailer. The big rig driver stayed at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Witnesses said the car was traveling eastbound when the crash occurred and investigators are looking into the possibility that the driver was blinded by sunshine and didn't see the truck. Police said no skid marks were seen at the site of the crash, indicating that the driver didn't try to stop in the moments before the crash occurred.

Police said the crash was San Jose's 11th fatal collision of the year. The incident on Friday prompted police to close the road in the area for at least five hours while they investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call San Jose police at 408-277-6454.

KTVU reporter Jesse Gary contributed to this report