Man arrested in alleged murder, attempted suicide in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (BCN) -- A man found with an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of a homicide Monday afternoon in El Cerrito was taken to a hospital and then arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to an address in the 7400 block of Park Vista around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the reporting party had visited the home after a co-worker failed to show up at work. One person was found dead inside.

Lance Paulson, a 50-year-old resident of American Canyon, was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Paulson was taken to a hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The case remains under investigation, but police don't think there are any other suspects still outstanding. The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call El Cerrito police at (510) 215-4400.