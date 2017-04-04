Pair of eagles nesting in South Bay city KTVU Local News Pair of eagles nesting in South Bay city Two bald eagles that have moved into a Milpitas neighborhood appear to suggest that efforts to rebuild the South Bay population of the birds are working.

MILPITAS (KTVU) -- Two bald eagles have been seen flying in the skies over the South Bay in recent days and the majestic birds have apparently moved into a nest above a Milpitas elementary school.

The presence of the eagles can be attributed to the work by conservationists who have attempted for several years to boost the local natural habitat for the birds. Their efforts are paying off.

Stan Szeto spotted the birds near Curtner Elementary School and has started documenting the exploits of the two eagles.

"I've been here since 1981 and I've never seen a bald eagle in this area before," said Szeto, a parent and a photographer.