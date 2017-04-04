Man killed by police near Napa elementary school [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A car with several bullet holes after the occupant inside the car opened fire on Napa police. KTVU Local News Man killed during Napa officer-involved shooting A man who allegedly opened fire on Napa law enforcement officers Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed by officers who returned fire, authorities said

The incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby Napa school and residents were urged to avoid the intersection of Linda Vista and Bueno avenues during the incident. The Napa County sheriff tweeted that Linda Vista from West Park to West Pueblo was expected to be closed for several hours because of police activity.

Police said they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area shortly before 2 p.m.

When police arrived, a Honda Civic started backing out of a driveway of a home. Police said the occupant inside the car began firing at officers, who then returned fire at the driver. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree.

Images of the car show the vehicle riddled with several bullet holes.

"There were many shots that were fired by him and the officers," Napa police Chief Steve Potter said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released. Police did not say if any law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

Students at West Park School on Linda Vista Avenue were placed on lockdown while law enforcement officials investigated the incident. The Napa Valley Unified School Districted reported shortly after 3 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

"All students are safe," the district posted on its Facebook page. "Parents have been given the OK to pick up their children."