Suspect sought after East Oakland double murder

OAKLAND (BCN)-- A woman and a man who were found shot to death inside a car in East Oakland early Friday morning have been identified by police as Kenya Levias, 47, and Dennis Johnson, 45, both of Oakland.

Police said they are still searching for suspects in the double homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 85th Avenue at about 1:25 a.m. today to investigate a report of gunshots and found Levias and Johnson, who been shot, according to police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't provided any additional information about the shooting.

Oakland police said anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821 or the police tip line at (510) 238-7950.