2 men killed in Oakland during separate incidents

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Two men were fatally shot in separate cases in different parts of Oakland early Sunday morning, police said.

A man was shot in the 1600 block of Linden Street in West Oakland at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In the second case, a man was reported shot in the 2400 block of East 15th Street in East Oakland at 4:53 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No other details about the shootings have been released by police.