Arson suspected in huge fires along Emeryville-Oakland border

Authorities released these photos of a suspect wanted for questioning in fires along the Oakland/Emeryville border.

EMERYVILLE (KTVU) -- Authorities said Thursday that a five-alarm fire that broke out last month along the Emeryville-Oakland border was deliberately set and officials are asking for help identifying a suspect.

Officials announced a $100,000 reward in connection with fires on May 13, 2017 and July 6, 2016 at a development located in the 3800 block of San Pablo Avenue, just off of Interstate 580.

The development at the site includes a six-story apartment complex that is under construction.

During the press conference, officials released images from surveillance cameras which captured the suspect wearing a black hooded jacket who was on a bicycle. Authorities said the suspect canvassed the property before the blaze began.

No injuries were reported from either fire.