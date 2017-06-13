Alameda sheriff investigating after birds found at Castro Valley home

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Alameda County law enforcement authorities were called to a home where several hundred parrots and mcaws were being kept in cages in a possible animal abuse case, authorities said.

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said there has been an ongoing investigation at the Castro Valley home where the birds were being kept. Residents complained about the noise, odor and pests that have been linked to the animals, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear why the fowls were being kept or if any citations would be interested in connection with the case.