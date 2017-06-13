Fremont Union school district involved in racist 'kill list' lawsuit

- Another South Bay school district has been rocked by scandal. This time, the accusation isn't sexual assault , but racist threats against a group of black students.

Parents and the community are angered the Fremont Union High School District didn't let anyone know about the crime and didn't do enough to protect intended victims.

"Six months after this happened, all of a sudden they're investigating and they knew about it then? I'm sorry, somebody's got to go. Somebody needs to be held responsible," said Walter Wilson of the African American Community Service Agency (AACSA).

During a news conference, a group of community activists detailed a disturbing set of facts and allegations involving the Fremont Union High School District. Last September, a group of 6-10 male students at Monte Vista High School in Cupertino created a "N-word Kill List."

The list was posted to social media sites and detailed how many bullets would be needed to drop and kill the handful of Black students attending the schools.

"The mother found out and felt she couldn't allow her daughter to return to that school, when they had allowed this to go on for weeks. It's been allowed to go on for months with no one doing anything about it," said attorney Richard Richardson, who represents one of the victims.

Two months ago, another racist message typed on a school computer and then posted to social media, asks a question about daily goals, and the answer is to "lynch N-words."

"Our children are living daily with a (nigger) kill list. We should all be embarrassed. The mayor should be standing here. The police chief should be standing here," said Rev. Reginald Swilley of the San Jose-based Maranatha Christian Center.

School district officials declined an on-camera interview but issued a written statement: "The district is aware of the incident. Staff immediately investigated and took appropriate disciplinary action."

Officials referred us to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, which also declined an interview and issued a statement.

Sheriff Laurie Smith says in part: "It's a failure of our community to allow racist, vile misogynist discourse to flow freely within adolescent interactions. The sheriff's office began investigating in September and our findings were recently turned over to the district attorney's office for criminal prosecution."

But the district itself is looking at a civil rights lawsuit, and negative repercussions in the court of pubic opinion, as community members say, they've reached their limit with attacks against the vulnerable seemingly buried by an education bureaucracy.

"I'm tired of having this conversation, 'did they do the right thing or not?' We know they didn't do the right thing. we know that they tried to do a cover-up. We know they're gonna give us the run around of all the reasons they didn't do what they would have expected for their own children," said Ross Pusey of the Alliance of Black & Brown Advocates.

At least one of the half-dozen victims, fearing for her safety, transferred to another high school in the district. District officials say they can't respond directly to the suit since they haven't received it yet. Attorney Richardson says it'll be served sometime this week.

By KTVU reporter Jesse Gary.