Union City shelter-in-place order lifted after man surrenders

Authorities were trying to get a Union City resident to come out of a residence on June 15, 2017.

UNION CITY (BCN) --A man who barricaded himself inside a residence Thursday morning peacefully surrendered to police, authorities said.

The unidentifed man was taken away in an ambulance after he was coaxed out of the house in the 1800 block of Baylor Street shortly before noon.

Police were called to the home around 7:30 a.m. while responding to a report of a domestic dispute.

Capt. Gloria Lopez-Vaughn said investigators do not know whether an assault occurred.

"We don't know at this point, we're still trying to determine what exactly occurred and we need to talk to him to figure all that out," Lopez-Vaughn said.

"He's the only person we know of inside the house, it's not a hostage situation," she said. "We're just hoping he'll safely surrender."

Officers are asking residents to shelter in place in the 1800 block of Baylor Street and the 1800 block of Tulane Street, near Alvarado-Niles Road and H Street. They're also blocking roadways in the area until further notice.