San Francisco firefighters battling blaze in Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out Friday afternoon at a warehouse in San Francisco's Hunters Point area, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a building in the 1300 block of Donner Street and heavy flames were reported coming from the attic.

No injuries have been reported and the structure was said to be a boarded-up warehouse. Firefighters urged people to avoid the area until further notice.