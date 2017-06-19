Man fatally shot in downtown Concord identified

Related Headlines Man arrested in fatal Conord shooting

CONCORD (BCN) -- A man fatally shot in downtown Concord early Saturday morning has been identified.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office said Robert Frazier, 42, of Concord, was killed in a shooting reported at about 1:50 a.m. in front of Nica Lounge at 1907 Salvio St., according to police.

Later Saturday, a SWAT team went to the 1900 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley to try to arrest a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the homicide, but he wasn't there, police said.

While at the scene in Oakley, a pit bull broke free from its collar and charged at officers and a police K-9, then bit K-9 Hancock on the leg and neck, prompting an officer to shoot the pit bull.

Investigators later learned the murder suspect had been involved in a vehicle crash elsewhere and was taken to a hospital. The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, was taken into custody at the hospital, police said.

K-9 Hancock was taken to a veterinary hospital and is now recuperating at home, according to police.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Frazier's funeral costs.

The account has raised $3,830 as of Monday afternoon.