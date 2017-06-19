Firefighters battling grass fire in Moraga

MORAGA (KTVU) -- Firefighters were battling a three-alarm grass fire that broke out Monday afternoon behind Campolindo High School, prompting voluntary evacuations.

No injuries have been reported from the blaze, which occurred near Highway 24 and Moraga Road. Temperatures in the Bay Area soared to near triple digits in many locations so the hot weather could complicate the effort to bring the fire under control.

Moraga fire officials said the blaze stretched along eight acres and some structures were at risk from the fire.

It was not immediately clear how the blaze began. Police sent an advisory at 2:53 p.m. about the fire that they said was visible from Lafayette.

Many cities in the Bay Area shattered records on Sunday as California and other western states sweltered in a heat wave.

The hottest Sunday spot was Livermore, where residents were sweltering in 106-degree temperatures - the hottest this city had ever been in the past was when the thermometer reached 105 degrees set in 1918, according to the National Weather Service.

The second place scorcher went to San Rafael, where the mercury was 105 degrees, breaking a 1962 record when the temperature was 98 degrees.