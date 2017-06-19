North Bay dad kills himself after murdering his 2 children, police say

Police investigate a double murder-suicide on June 19, 2017. (Photo: Henry Lee)

SANTA ROSA (KTVU) -- Police on Monday were investigating what appeared to be a double murder/suicide that occurred this weekend at a North Bay home, authorities said.

Authorities found the body of a 40-year-old Santa Rosa man hanging in a bedroom in the residence before they discovered the bodies of his 6-year-old daughter and 18-month-old infant son nearby.

Investigators declined to release the identities of the suspect or victims. Officials declined to say how the two children died.

Police said in a written statement that the man and his estranged wife were involved in a child custody dispute and Sonoma County sheriff's deputies had been investigating a child custody violation when the bodies were found.

Law enforcement authorities were called to the Slater Patio apartment complex, located in the 700 block of Slater Street, shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

"This is an on-going investigation of the Santa Rosa Police Department to determine what occurred," Santa Rosa police said in a written statement. "This case appears to be a murder/suicide where the father killed both of his young children and then committed suicide."

Anyone with information was asked to call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3695.