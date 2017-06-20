Shelter-in-place order issued for part of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- A shelter-in-place was issued Tuesday for the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco after a gas main break was reported

No injuries have been reported but authorities said residents in the area of 20th and Douglas streets, which is in the Castro District, should remain inside and close their windows to minimize their exposure to natural gas fumes.

It was not immediately clear what led to the gas main break.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.